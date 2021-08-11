Video: Ben Travis Rides Street Trials in 'A Little Bit of Fourplay'

After getting my new Inspired Bicycles
Fourplay for 2021, I thought it was about time that I started ticking off some street lines in Aberdeen that I'd never had the courage to do. As usual, Adam at McGuire Visuals
was up for putting in the hours to help film all the things I had in mind.
Being the wrong side of 35 meant I wasn't really looking to hit and hope so a couple of the lines took far longer than necessary due to mental blocks, but Adam really stuck in and motivated me to keep pushing myself and I thankfully managed to land some things I've never looked at before, never mind tried or done.
We're both really happy with what we've managed to put together and are looking forward to the next one.
I also want to say a massive thanks as ever to Inspired Bicycles
and Tarty Bikes
for their support.
Thanks for watching!
Cheers to Adam for sticking while I had a mental breakdown building up the courage to send this 360
Foot Jam Whip off the box is another one I wanted to tick off the list
I've been playing around with seat grabs for a while so was pleased to get this one in the edit
At this point, I'm trying to concentrate and not question my life choices..
