Dropping in...

Trying some low risk tech...

Always good to practice skinnies...

At the start of the lockdown, the UK government confirmed that everyone was to stay at home and keep everyone safe. We were, however, allowed out once a day to get some exercise, but only if we stay close to home.Unfortunately living in the city meant the MTB was out, so I thought I'd head out with my trials bike, my phone, and a tripod to see what I could film during my 'Daily Dose'.