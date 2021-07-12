Video: Ben Wallace & Forrest Riesco Get Rowdy on Custom DH Training Track

Wallace

So it begins, the final push from a 2-year hiatus between the tape for Benand Forrest. But they haven’t wasted any time in preparation for their 2021 event calendar. Forrest has been busy tweaking his bike and crafting a custom training track () in his hometown of, and Ben has been focused on making a full comeback to the World Cup circuit. Although their goal wasn’torjust yet, they’ll take on theandfirst, then Maribor, Lenzerheide, and Snowshoe as the final stop.Watch Ben Wallace and Forrest Riesco ride in, a film byCatch these two and the rest of theat theJuly 18- 25.Rider: Ben Wallace, Forrest RiescoCinematography: Cole Nelson, Matt Butterworth, Dolf VermeulenPhotography: Paul HodgsonMusic: Santana- Can't You Hear Me Knocking