Video: Ben Wallace & Forrest Riesco Get Rowdy on Custom DH Training Track

Jul 12, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


So it begins, the final push from a 2-year hiatus between the tape for Ben Wallace and Forrest Riesco. But they haven’t wasted any time in preparation for their 2021 event calendar. Forrest has been busy tweaking his bike and crafting a custom training track (seen in video) in his hometown of Gibsons, BC, and Ben has been focused on making a full comeback to the World Cup circuit. Although their goal wasn’t Leogang or Les Gets just yet, they’ll take on the Dunbar Summer Series and Canadian National Championship first, then Maribor, Lenzerheide, and Snowshoe as the final stop.

“Cole (Nelson), Ben (Wallace), and I came up with the concept last October, started building in November, and was ready to film by mid February. We wanted to build a track to prepare us for the World Cups; fast, steep, off-camber and big jumps. And for the final drop, we had some help from a local builder. Since filming began, we were able to get dozens of training laps with timed sections in. Racing is always on our minds. Every training lap in the winter is in anticipation for the next race run.”
-Forrest Riesco

“This was a really fun project to highlight the classic “countdown" to race season, one of the best times of the year. I got to work and train with two of my best friends to create something that we are all really proud of. Big thanks to Commencal for supporting my favourite project yet.”
-Ben Wallace

Watch Ben Wallace and Forrest Riesco ride in Countdown, a film by Cole Nelson.

countdown


countdown

countdown

countdown

countdown

countdown

countdown

countdown


Catch these two and the rest of the Commencal Canada athletes at the Dunbar Summer Series,
July 18- 25.

Rider: Ben Wallace, Forrest Riesco
Cinematography: Cole Nelson, Matt Butterworth, Dolf Vermeulen
Photography: Paul Hodgson
Music: Santana- Can't You Hear Me Knocking

Posted In:
Videos Commencal Ben Wallace Forrest Riesco


Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
64423 views
Updated: Montana Grizzly Bear Suspected of Killing Bikepacker Shot & Killed
62687 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
60403 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
59935 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
59438 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
52107 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
38890 views
Bike Check: Joe Connell's Orange Stage 6 EWS Race Bike with a Dual Crown Fork
33936 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Strange, did he get kicked out by canyon ?
  • 1 2
 Ben Wallace not Mark Wallace

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007575
Mobile Version of Website