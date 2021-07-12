Video: Ben Wallace & Forrest Riesco Get Rowdy on Custom DH Training Track

So it begins, the final push from a 2-year hiatus between the tape for Ben Wallace
and Forrest Riesco
. But they haven’t wasted any time in preparation for their 2021 event calendar. Forrest has been busy tweaking his bike and crafting a custom training track (seen in video
) in his hometown of Gibsons
, BC
, and Ben has been focused on making a full comeback to the World Cup circuit. Although their goal wasn’t Leogang
or Les Gets
just yet, they’ll take on the Dunbar Summer Series
and Canadian National Championship
first, then Maribor, Lenzerheide, and Snowshoe as the final stop. “Cole (Nelson), Ben (Wallace), and I came up with the concept last October, started building in November, and was ready to film by mid February. We wanted to build a track to prepare us for the World Cups; fast, steep, off-camber and big jumps. And for the final drop, we had some help from a local builder. Since filming began, we were able to get dozens of training laps with timed sections in. Racing is always on our minds. Every training lap in the winter is in anticipation for the next race run.” -Forrest Riesco“This was a really fun project to highlight the classic “countdown" to race season, one of the best times of the year. I got to work and train with two of my best friends to create something that we are all really proud of. Big thanks to Commencal for supporting my favourite project yet.”-Ben Wallace
Watch Ben Wallace and Forrest Riesco ride in Countdown
, a film by Cole Nelson
.
Catch these two and the rest of the Commencal Canada athletes
at the Dunbar Summer Series
,
July 18- 25.
Rider: Ben Wallace, Forrest Riesco
Cinematography: Cole Nelson, Matt Butterworth, Dolf Vermeulen
Photography: Paul Hodgson
Music: Santana- Can't You Hear Me Knocking
