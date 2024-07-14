Video: Ben Wallace Explores New Zealand Trails in 'Arrive'

New Zealand is a beautiful country, full of unreal scenery and unforgettable trails. Ben Wallace spent three months discovering these trails on his Arrival. From epic alpine mountain descents to flowy forest trails, nothing is held back.
Ben’s Bike Setup
Frame: We Are One Arrival 152 - large
Wheels: We Are One Triad Rims - 29
Cockpit: We Are One - Da Package bar/stem
Fork: Fox 36 160mm Grip2
Shock: Fox DHX2
Brakes: Magura MT7
Crankset: Raceface Era
Drivetrain: Sram X01 with NSB chainring
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Tires: Maxxis DHR2
Filmed By: Cole Nelson
Edited By: Hugh Saint-Jacques
Photography By: Ciaran Beveridge