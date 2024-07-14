Video: Ben Wallace Explores New Zealand Trails in 'Arrive'

Arrive

Ft. Ben Wallace

Ben’s Bike Setup

Frame: We Are One Arrival 152 - large

Wheels: We Are One Triad Rims - 29

Cockpit: We Are One - Da Package bar/stem

Fork: Fox 36 160mm Grip2

Shock: Fox DHX2

Brakes: Magura MT7

Crankset: Raceface Era

Drivetrain: Sram X01 with NSB chainring

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Tires: Maxxis DHR2

#HANDLAIDINCANADA

New Zealand is a beautiful country, full of unreal scenery and unforgettable trails. Ben Wallace spent three months discovering these trails on his Arrival. From epic alpine mountain descents to flowy forest trails, nothing is held back.Filmed By: Cole NelsonEdited By: Hugh Saint-JacquesPhotography By: Ciaran Beveridge