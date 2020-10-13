Video: Ben Wallace Rips His Local Trails in 'Born On The Shore'

Ben Wallace is a North Vancouver native who’s taken full advantage of the trails in his backyard. His riding skill has been honed by the terrain and conditions encountered on the Shore and he’s taken that experience to the world stage. We’ve been supporting Ben since his junior years racing World Cup DH and are proud to continue helping him pursue his racing career.
Being born on the Shore, Ben matches our ethos well. As a small company, we established ourselves here because of the riding and the dedicated mountain bike community. After our move to Whistler, we continued to support grassroots riders like Ben as they strive for goals outside the Sea to Sky corridor we call home. The conditions on the Shore breed diverse riders with a high level of skill who are willing to put in the work to create their own success.
Video: Cole Nelson
Music: She Stole My Beer – Old Black Mule
Photos: A.J. Barlas
