Video: Benoit Coulanges and Team Dorval Tackle Big Jumps and Gnarly Rock Gardens at the Last French Cup of 2020

Les Orres was the place for the last french cup of the year. The track was challenging with some steep, rocky part and big jump at the end, a new track in the resort and every rider liked it.Camille Balanche was full gas this weekend. "Amazing weekend in Les Orres, the track was sick and we had a blast with the team! lots of fun racing the French cups and stoked to grab the overall!"Monika Hrastnik comes from Slovenia to ride her last race in France for the year. "I really enjoyed the last race of the French Cup. This kind of track would be needed more, even in the World Cup. I drove the final run with a few mistakes, but l was happy with my time. I am proud of the whole team and would like to thank her for all the support."Benoit Coulanges had a crash in the middle part of the track during the quali, he wasn't so confident for the final run but finished on the podium one more time shows us that he is consistent this year. "The track in Les Orres was awesome! I'm happy to be on the podium! This year I was on every podium in French cups! I'm finished 2nd overall !"Baptiste Pierron was really happy about the track here Les Orres, a good season of French Cup for him! "I was so happy to ride with all the team and staff before the race, I nice to see a technical track with speed and big jumps like this It's great to see a lot of foreign riders from the others team it gives us a chance to push our limits. The level of the race was very high I'm really happy to the in the top 10."" Well done mate"Benoit Coulanges one more time on the podium.Camille & Monika drink a lot of champagne this day.This year the team was won the Team trophy.Photo finish: all staff and riders for the last french cup of the year.Video: William KlockPhotos: Kéno Deleryn