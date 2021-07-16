Video: Benoit Coulanges Previews the 2021 French National DH Championships Course

Jul 16, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Benoit Coulanges takes a run down the flat out and dusty course in Valberg for the 2021 French National Champs.

3 Comments

  • 13 1
 Preview you say?......how much will the whole thing cost?
  • 3 0
 Maybe Les Gets has spoiled me but this track looks average at best
  • 2 0
 Since when are the french nationals run in the US?

