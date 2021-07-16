Pinkbike.com
Video: Benoit Coulanges Previews the 2021 French National DH Championships Course
Jul 16, 2021
Ed Spratt
Benoit Coulanges takes a run down the flat out and dusty course in Valberg for the 2021 French National Champs.
13
1
thedirtyburritto
(56 mins ago)
Preview you say?......how much will the whole thing cost?
[Reply]
3
0
Odude
(42 mins ago)
Maybe Les Gets has spoiled me but this track looks average at best
[Reply]
2
0
donpinpon29
(11 mins ago)
Since when are the french nationals run in the US?
[Reply]
