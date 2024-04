Benoit Coulanges pursues his dream of victory in this second episode of Until the Line. Faced with a dip in results and difficulty with managing the pressure, despite obvious speed, Benoit did not want to miss his chance again. As if by destiny, it was in Les Gets, on a track he loves the most that he achieved his much anticipated first World Cup win!Film & Edit : Dorian Jouvenal Rider : Benoit Coulanges Team : Dorval AM COMMENCAL If you missed the first episode of Until The Line, watch it now: