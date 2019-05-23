VIDEOS

Video: Bentonville, Arkansas is Well on Its Way to Becoming a Cycling Mecca

May 23, 2019
by WD-40BIKE  

One town. 400 miles of trails. These easily-accessed four-hundred-reasons-to-get-outside are why “cycling mecca” has become a common phrase used to describe the city of Bentonville in northwest Arkansas.

"The goal of WomenShred is to get more women on mountain bikes." — Kenny Belaey, Event Co-organizer



“You can go straight from the [town] square and just ride,” says 7-time BMX National Champion Payton Ridenour — visiting Bentonville for the first time to attend the WomenShred event in early May.




One visit to Bentonville is all it took for bike mechanic Morgan Barkley to become a permanent resident. “It was apparent visiting here that there was a pulse,” says Barkley, who now works at the local Phat Tire Bike Shop. “I’m beyond stoked to be somewhere I can ride year-round. Never thought I’d be calling Arkansas my home base…”




Enthusiasm for cycling is growing thanks to the support of the city’s largest employer, Walmart, that is headquartered in Bentonville. Beyond being one of the world’s largest retailers of entry-level bicycles, the brand along with the Walton Family Foundation advocate for healthy lifestyles in the communities that their stores are located — and it starts at home.




In Bentonville, the bicycle is more than just a vehicle for mobility, it is delivering fitness and fellowship — bringing people together.




Out-of-towners journey to this Arkansas city as a destination for unique experiences. “The WomenShred event brings together women, and men,” says Ridenour, “To ride BMX, pumptrack and mountain biking.”


Co-organizer of the WomenShred event, Fien Lammertyn, gets cleaned up after a successful weekend



With so many cycling possibilities, those who call Bentonville “home” are finding that daily journeys can be their destination. “There’s a huge cycling community,” says Barkley, “And there are a lot of women that keep the tempo going — group rides, workshops and maintenance clinics.”




Natives and transplants, all led to one city by cycling — and led out of town by a great facilitating network of trails and people.

That’s Bentonville, Arkansas: 400 miles and riding.

MENTIONS: @WD-40BIKE


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
208505 views
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
101296 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
57816 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
53367 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
53068 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
49381 views
Review: Spank's Foam-Filled Spike 350 Vibrocore Wheelset
37854 views
Video: 16 Bike Checks from Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend
37680 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035452
Mobile Version of Website