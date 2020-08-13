Video: The Bernard Kerr Story - 10 Years With Pivot, Part 3

Aug 13, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesIt's not quite the 10th year with Pivot that I thought it would be, but I still couldn't be happier that I've been with this awesome company this long! This really has been an amazing journey with the Pivot family and I feel like it is going to be life long now! As you can see from this video series, they have put up with pretty much everything from me including my stupid but sick three-wheeled car!

Like Chris says, we have always wanted to be a fun-based team and we've stayed true to that to this day... But we do also want to win! I think when you see Eddie Masters winning the EWS and also being the character he is, it really shows. I just really hope we can continue to spread a fun vibe as a team, ride some rad places and keep inspiring people to get out and ride.... Oh and once racing commences again, get this team to the top step!Bernard Kerr


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Bernard sent me abusive and homophobic DM’s out of nowhere on Instagram last year. I’ve never even communicated with him prior to that or had a problem with him. It never really bothered me but it totally shocked me. I don’t understand the motivation. It’s a shame because he’s such a sick rider.
  • 1 1
 Care to share? I'll believe it when I see it.

