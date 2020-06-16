Video: Bernard Kerr & Pivot Cycles Celebrate 10 Years with Archival Footage

When Pivot called from Arizona late last year to tell me they wanted to film an anniversary story I was so stoked! We got digging and found some old footage of a much younger, dumber, and careless version of me... hahaha. I hope you all enjoy and below is a few little pieces on some questions I got asked about it all & 10 years with the brand.It’s been an incredible ten years with Pivot! I feel lucky to have found such a good brand and a good bunch of people all of whom believe in the team and myself - Pivot gives us the tools to pursue a bike racing dream. I sometimes worry I'm gonna wake up and it will all be gone (or maybe it's a scam or something) because it's honestly so fun and I actually love it sooooo much. This may sound cheesy, but I really do joke about it!It's hard sometimes to balance the role of team manager and racer but I have a lot of help from everyone at Pivot, from the athlete coordinators all the way to the mechanics and road manager we have now. Thankfully, it really isn't even close to just being me – it’s really a big team effort. Still, I love that I can make the schedule, or at least have a group discussion on a schedule; not just be told by a team “you need to be at a certain airport on a certain date” to go to a race or event we maybe don't want to go to. It really gives me and the team flexibility to have more fun, and in turn, ride better, and enjoy racing more.I’d like to thank Chris Cocalis for having A LOT of trust in me ... or perhaps just being a little crazy? I'm super happy that it's all worked out like it has - the bikes are the best there is and after 10 years Pivot really is a family for me. They believe in what I want to do with cool video ideas, and they listen to our input on bikes.I don't really feel like I've gotten to the top of my game yet. I'm still figuring racing things out and I’m constantly learning a lot that I can apply to becoming a better racer and manager. I want to win a World Cup! My main goals for the team are to win overalls, and I really think it’s all very achievable. Getting the whole team to a race in 2020 is at the top of the list right now!! It's been a tough year for everyone, and it would be rad for us racers to do what we love to do together, and hopefully provide some entertainment to the world.