Video: Bernard Kerr & Wyn Masters Search for Inventive Street Gaps in London

Nov 28, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWyn and myself head back to the big smoke/ apple windy city know as London town and get the MTB hopper back out and jumps some things and lay down a 38KM lap. Bernard Kerr


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Thats a cool mafioso Lada in that yard......even the Vito you guys took out its a dream wagon

