Video: Bernard Kerr Gets More Coaching and has His First SX Crash

There are just 2 days to go until qualifying for the 2020 Anaheim 1 SX race so Bernard has been flat out getting in practice and coaching before the big event. Good luck to Bernard and we wish him all the best for his challenge to make it into the night show.
17 December 2019
Had my first sx crash on Friday and it wasn’t fun at all!!! This is no joke but we got back out to the track and with the help of Alex ray I got back around— Bernard Kerr
19 December 2019
After 2 days supercross in a row we head to shimano North America to pick up some e bike parts and check out the rad warehouse! After we ride in Laguna beach and earn our descents! Out to pro circuit track at Glen Helen tomorrow!— Bernard Kerr
21 December 2019
We head out to the pro circuit track at Glen Helen to ride a new track after a few days on the kawi track. This shit is real and these guys are the real f*cking deal! Mad respect. #prAy1 is closing in and we are feeling the heat!— Bernard Kerr
27 December 2019
We head to Laguna beach for a fun day of riding and hanging out with some new friends we’ve made in California! We honestly do very little in this video...hope you enjoy a true life style documentary!— Bernard Kerr
30 December 2019
We change a clutch like real pros and then have another day battling around an SX track...so much fun...lets get this bread.— Bernard Kerr
1 Comment
Post a Comment