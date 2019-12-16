Video: Bernard Kerr Starts Practicing on a SX Track and Receives Coaching from Jeremy McGrath

Dec 16, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe tried to go to an sx track but everything was too wet from the rain... enjoy, get bored, give us some comments or tips as they could really help...or not? Bernard Kerr


bigquotesFirst day riding a very soft sx track here in California....we’ve got a long way to go in a short space of time...nothing like a good challenge though. Bernard Kerr


bigquotesFirst day pretty much ever on a dry hard pack sx track...just happens to be one of the kawi test tracks out here in California under the watchful eye of the king and a few other heavy hitters. Bernard Kerr


Posted In:
Videos Bernard Kerr


Must Read This Week
The 10 Biggest Controversies of the Past Decade
81466 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
63028 views
Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike
53886 views
Video: A Fan-Made Tribute to Sam Hill
49715 views
Review: Bontrager's 1,290g Kovee XXX Wheelset
46005 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Top Fuel - The Featherweight That Packs a Powerful Punch
43279 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: 2020 Top Fuel vs F-Podium vs Trail Pistol S vs Mach 4 SL vs Joplin
40520 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
35181 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010981
Mobile Version of Website