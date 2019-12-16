Video: Bernard Kerr Starts Practicing on a SX Track and Receives Coaching from Jeremy McGrath

We tried to go to an sx track but everything was too wet from the rain... enjoy, get bored, give us some comments or tips as they could really help...or not?— Bernard Kerr
First day riding a very soft sx track here in California....we’ve got a long way to go in a short space of time...nothing like a good challenge though.— Bernard Kerr
First day pretty much ever on a dry hard pack sx track...just happens to be one of the kawi test tracks out here in California under the watchful eye of the king and a few other heavy hitters.— Bernard Kerr
