Bernard Kerr has shared in his latest video that he crashed on his head during practice in Val di Sole and has a concussion.The video shows Kerr hitting the ground around 12:30 and while it might not look like the biggest crash, the Pivot Factory Racing rider says that he slipped out on one rock and his head went straight to another rock. Kerr says his tongue and body felt fuzzy afterwards and he couldn't stand up or walk.We're gutted for Kerr and wish him all the best with this tricky injury.