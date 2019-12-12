Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Bernard Kerr Picks Up his New Bike for the Anaheim 1 Supercross Race
Dec 11, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
This is the first lifestyle doc LSD if you will of day 1 on the prAy1 train in California where we pick up the bike! Enjoy!
—
Bernard Kerr
Posted In:
Videos
Bernard Kerr
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The 20 Greatest Downhill Race Runs of the Decade
104438 views
Gift Ideas for The Trail Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
80213 views
The 10 Biggest Controversies of the Past Decade
66171 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
57069 views
Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
44509 views
Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike
41418 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Top Fuel - The Featherweight That Packs a Powerful Punch
40851 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: 2020 Top Fuel vs F-Podium vs Trail Pistol S vs Mach 4 SL vs Joplin
35254 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
rgmglglg
(6 mins ago)
This reminds me of riding everyday after school when I was a kid in high school. Loamy dirt after the rain and all my buddies hanging out riding turn tracks and just having a blast. So much fun. Great video.
[Reply]
1
0
nick1957
(25 mins ago)
Really hope he is successful as top dh riders tend to be labelled failed mxers
[Reply]
1
0
yerbikesux
(0 mins ago)
Next video, Bernard Kerr grocery shopping and picking up the mail. Would be about as exciting as this.
[Reply]
1
0
savage47
(27 mins ago)
XXX wheels...
A1 for Kerr...
Is it April already?
[Reply]
1
0
gcrider
(34 mins ago)
That’s a whopper
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013815
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
A1 for Kerr...
Is it April already?
Post a Comment