Video: Bernard Kerr Picks Up his New Bike for the Anaheim 1 Supercross Race

Dec 11, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis is the first lifestyle doc LSD if you will of day 1 on the prAy1 train in California where we pick up the bike! Enjoy! Bernard Kerr


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 This reminds me of riding everyday after school when I was a kid in high school. Loamy dirt after the rain and all my buddies hanging out riding turn tracks and just having a blast. So much fun. Great video.
  • 1 0
 Really hope he is successful as top dh riders tend to be labelled failed mxers
  • 1 0
 Next video, Bernard Kerr grocery shopping and picking up the mail. Would be about as exciting as this.
  • 1 0
 XXX wheels...
A1 for Kerr...
Is it April already?
  • 1 0
 That’s a whopper

