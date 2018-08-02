Video: Bernard Kerr Shreds DH, Trail & Moto in 'Summertime Living'

Bernard Kerr is back with Summertime Living... In the downtime between Crankworx and the World Cups Bernard has a little fun on his Pivot Phoenix and Mach 5.5 riding Les Gets, France and then it’s off to Italy where he rips Pila Bike Park with a stop in Milan and one of his favorite motocross tracks, Dornoland. Warning: these are some of Bernard’s favorite areas to ride, so the stoke level is off the charts, and this video will make you want to ride.