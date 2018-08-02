VIDEOS

Video: Bernard Kerr Shreds DH, Trail & Moto in 'Summertime Living'

Aug 2, 2018
by Pivot Cycles  
Bernard Kerr Summer Living

by pivotcycles
Views: 968    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


Bernard Kerr is back with Summertime Living... In the downtime between Crankworx and the World Cups Bernard has a little fun on his Pivot Phoenix and Mach 5.5 riding Les Gets, France and then it’s off to Italy where he rips Pila Bike Park with a stop in Milan and one of his favorite motocross tracks, Dornoland. Warning: these are some of Bernard’s favorite areas to ride, so the stoke level is off the charts, and this video will make you want to ride.

6 Comments

  • + 6
 favourite rider to watch
  • + 1
 Ever ridden in front of a mirror. Worth a try ?
  • + 3
 It's like watching a video game, haha!! Ridiculous bike control and style =D
  • + 2
 I'd love to see a video where Bernard, brendog and Ratboy had a competition to see who could do the most stylish run down a trail
  • + 1
 P I L A..What a place and only 1.5 hrs from Morzine..Banger!!
  • + 1
 B.K..is just fun to watch ride..

