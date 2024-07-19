Pinkbike.com
Video: Bernard Kerr Takes On Whistler's Gnarliest DH Track For The First Time | 1199 POV Course Preview
Jul 19, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
8 Comments
Join Bernard Kerr as he kicks off the 2024 Whistler Crankworx season with a course preview of Whistler's Gnarliest DH track, 1199.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
DH Racing
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,155 articles
8 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
browner
(35 mins ago)
How does this track sit down will balls this big?
[Reply]
1
0
vinay
FL
(24 mins ago)
Smashing into those rocks now sounds double painful.
[Reply]
2
0
sickriderch
(29 mins ago)
"For The First Time" - "it's only my SECOND time"
OH THE LIES
[Reply]
2
0
kwdog
FL
(27 mins ago)
When is the first 1199 World Cup scheduled?
[Reply]
1
0
manglermixer
(23 mins ago)
probably not until crankworx lets go of it.
[Reply]
1
0
tkrumroy
(2 mins ago)
Duh, in the year 1199 obviously
[Reply]
1
0
dan23dan23
FL
(24 mins ago)
Sports Fans!
[Reply]
1
0
Yerts
(8 mins ago)
Proper track
[Reply]
OH THE LIES