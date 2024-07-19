Powered by Outside

Video: Bernard Kerr Takes On Whistler's Gnarliest DH Track For The First Time | 1199 POV Course Preview

Jul 19, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Join Bernard Kerr as he kicks off the 2024 Whistler Crankworx season with a course preview of Whistler's Gnarliest DH track, 1199.




Racing and Events Videos Crankworx DH Racing Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Whistler 2024


Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,155 articles
8 Comments
  • 5 0
 How does this track sit down will balls this big?
  • 1 0
 Smashing into those rocks now sounds double painful.
  • 2 0
 "For The First Time" - "it's only my SECOND time"

OH THE LIES
  • 2 0
 When is the first 1199 World Cup scheduled?
  • 1 0
 probably not until crankworx lets go of it.
  • 1 0
 Duh, in the year 1199 obviously
  • 1 0
 Sports Fans!
  • 1 0
 Proper track







