Video: Bernard Kerr Testing the Road Gap at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

The first-ever Hardline outside of Wales will be taking place February 23-24, 2024 at Maydena Bike Park, in Tasmania, Australia. Bernard Kerr has been on site this week testing some features on the track, including this massive road gap. We look forward to seeing what the rest of the course looks like.
The rider list
is stacked with a great mix of World Cup racers and freeriders, although we have had confirmation that Loïc Bruni will not be taking to the start line and there will likely still be a couple of other changes to the list before the event in two weeks.