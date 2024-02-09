Video: Bernard Kerr Testing the Road Gap at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Feb 9, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


The first-ever Hardline outside of Wales will be taking place February 23-24, 2024 at Maydena Bike Park, in Tasmania, Australia. Bernard Kerr has been on site this week testing some features on the track, including this massive road gap. We look forward to seeing what the rest of the course looks like.

The rider list is stacked with a great mix of World Cup racers and freeriders, although we have had confirmation that Loïc Bruni will not be taking to the start line and there will likely still be a couple of other changes to the list before the event in two weeks.

Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Bernard Kerr Hardline 2024


2 Comments
 I don't get why this is called Hardline? I could easily do that on my fully rigid, non-superboost, non t-type fat bike with alloy handlebars and bamboo cranks. I think we need to level up the amount of risk present on these tracks. Pro riders at the tip of the spear these days just don't earn their $300 podium payouts like they used to.
 Go big or go home. Excited to see how this turns out.







