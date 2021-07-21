Video: Bernard Kerr Previews the Even Bigger 2021 Hardline Course

What are riders up against at Red Bull Hardline 2021? Two-time winner Bernard Kerr climbed up to the start gate high above the Dyfi Valley in Wales to check out what Dan Atherton & his team prepared this year.
Watch Red Bull Hardline on July 24-25 Live on Red Bull TV: https://win.gs/RedBullHardline2021—Red Bull Bike
30 Comments
But race it??? thats just next level.
He is way to calm talking his way down that course, something wrong with that boy!
Regardless, will be fun to watch.
I know it starts in the same place, finishes in the same place, and goes though the same features (plus a couple), but spotting that its shorter because the trees have been chopped down is genius.
Post a Comment