Video: Bernard Kerr Previews the Even Bigger 2021 Hardline Course

Jul 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWhat are riders up against at Red Bull Hardline 2021? Two-time winner Bernard Kerr climbed up to the start gate high above the Dyfi Valley in Wales to check out what Dan Atherton & his team prepared this year.

Watch Red Bull Hardline on July 24-25 Live on Red Bull TV: https://win.gs/RedBullHardline2021Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Bernard Kerr Hardline


30 Comments

  • 32 0
 I mean, this is legitimately elite high level. There was none of that where I thought I might be able to ride it. The World Cups, you think, yeah, I might not be very fast but I could ride that. But this shit. So good!!
  • 1 2
 I think I could ride it after a weekend alongside people who know the course. The drop is massive, but it looks very well built with clean run and and landing. The rest is just a shit ton of jank you would surely want to scope out several times.

But race it??? thats just next level.
  • 2 0
 He sounded relieved to be at the bottom safely.
  • 11 0
 Well that looks terrifying.
  • 9 1
 I think Bernard is one of the most complete riders in style, speed and skills
  • 1 0
 Too sweet Wink
  • 10 1
 Meh. Where’s the gators?
  • 4 0
 Let's hope Red Bull TV positions its cameras well… it will be a show! And we hope there is Gee to comment with Rob Warner! Yo!
  • 5 0
 Bernard just chats his way through, mellow little track preview! Course looks so rowdy!
  • 1 1
 those are some fest size sends on a DH course. 100% full commit....the rock section before the road gap is particularly gnarly, because if you don't control your speed at the bottom of the slab, you'll miss the left turn and go over the edge. During the races in years past, they've actually put a bunch of crash pads there. Luckily I don't believe any have been used.
  • 1 0
 They have, Alexandre Fayolle had a sit down on them once when I was marshalling.
  • 2 0
 That drop at :56 looks huge, the shadow of the bike gives it a great perspective.

He is way to calm talking his way down that course, something wrong with that boy!
  • 1 0
 MENTAL! Let take the hardest course in the world, not cut the grass, add a couple more big features in and just cruise out way down, chatting like its the local red trail! I mean... Bernie is some rider, omg, respect.
  • 1 0
 What really gets me is that they way he's talking is that this is first run down (ie 1:13 can't properly remember the rock drop and where to go) - talk about straight in!
  • 2 0
 Put the hardline course on the 2022 UCI DH calendar! Saw it in 2019 track side, impressive stuff!
  • 2 0
 Crazy that he's able to talk so casually while doing this.
  • 1 0
 I wish this was a series with a few races each year. Would be cool to see a hardline event held just after rampage.
  • 2 0
 Ya boy!
  • 1 0
 Good Kerrnal, right there.
  • 1 0
 The Rampage of DH events.
  • 1 0
 The ability to chat through that is astonishing. yeah boy
  • 1 0
 So sick! Nice work Bernard
  • 1 0
 Heavy!!!
  • 1 2
 Seems like Pivot took inspiration from the Grim Donut, judging by the sounds his bike is making in this video
