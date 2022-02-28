Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022

Bernard Kerr looked to be getting up to speed
on the Valparaíso urban DH course but ended up missing finals after a massive crash in qualifying.
The incident happened on one of the main stair sections of the course where riders tackle a very tight and technical challenge that leaves very little room for error. It looks like Bernard Kerr was caught off line on the stairs but it appears he was able to walk away mostly unharmed, although he did decide to sit out racing in finals.
We have reached out to Bernard to find out more about the crash and we will update this article when we know more.
