Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022

Feb 28, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Bernard Kerr looked to be getting up to speed on the Valparaíso urban DH course but ended up missing finals after a massive crash in qualifying.

The incident happened on one of the main stair sections of the course where riders tackle a very tight and technical challenge that leaves very little room for error. It looks like Bernard Kerr was caught off line on the stairs but it appears he was able to walk away mostly unharmed, although he did decide to sit out racing in finals.


We have reached out to Bernard to find out more about the crash and we will update this article when we know more.

17 Comments

  • 33 0
 i broke my collar bone just watching this.
  • 28 1
 Probably hit a kerrb
  • 19 0
 These urban races always seem so sketchy
  • 3 2
 Yeah, and it's only concrete and rails to land on. Scary!
  • 4 0
 I know these races provide an off season chance to race, and nobody is forced to race...but geez this is sketchier than Rampage.
  • 4 0
 Speedy recover to Bernard. Racing down concrete stairs gives me nightmares.
  • 3 0
 Jamie Goldmans crash comes to mind as well - urban DH is all fun and games until you realize the potential consequences for crashing. Gnarly.
  • 4 0
 Man, that was big. Hopefully he's full go in a few weeks.
  • 3 0
 Bernard is one of my favorite racers, love the racing content, hope he heals fast, Urban DH scares the shite out of me.
  • 3 0
 Take note kids: arms in, chin tucked
  • 1 0
 Genuine question: He goes down slightly sideways there and takes the hit on his shoulder, so I can see how not putting your arms out there works. Does this still work if you're going straight over the bars and going head first towards the ground? It's something I wonder about every so often (normally while exiting the front door unexpectedly).
  • 4 1
 Urban dh is lame and dangerous. Happy to hear he’s seemingly ok.
  • 1 0
 Ouch! I had that crash taste in my mouth and the ringing in my ears from the POV footage.
  • 4 4
 Yea thats gonna be a no for me dawg...these urban races are dumb.
  • 2 2
 Nope
