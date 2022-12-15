Video: Bernard Kerr's 'A Week in Whistler'

Dec 15, 2022
by Pivot Cycles  

When you're feeling fit and riding at a World Cup pace, there's no better place to ride than Whistler. Step beyond Bernard Kerr's LSD's for a week at Crankworx Whistler.

bigquotes“Coming to Whistler after my two best world cups in a long time, and ever, is pretty cool. Everyone here is pretty hyped. It’s a good feeling to come and just ride your downhill bike in the best place on earth to jump.” Said Kerr on the Whistler visit. “I’m hoping the fun and excitement had in Whistler comes through in the video, it really was a great way to cap off the year.”Bernard Kerr



