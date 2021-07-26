Video: Bernard Kerr's Winning POV from Red Bull Hardline

Bernard Kerr was the only man on the mountain with two Red Bull Hardline titles under his belt. He guided new & less experienced riders through the course for the whole week, helping out with his advice, making sure everyone gets down in the fastest & safest way possible. By race day, the only thing left to do was to lay down a blazing race run and that's exactly what he did. Get on board Bernard's winning run that landed him in the history books once again, becoming the only three-time winner of Red Bull Hardline. — Red Bull Bike