Video: Bernard Kerr's Winning POV from Red Bull Hardline

Jul 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesBernard Kerr was the only man on the mountain with two Red Bull Hardline titles under his belt. He guided new & less experienced riders through the course for the whole week, helping out with his advice, making sure everyone gets down in the fastest & safest way possible. By race day, the only thing left to do was to lay down a blazing race run and that's exactly what he did. Get on board Bernard's winning run that landed him in the history books once again, becoming the only three-time winner of Red Bull Hardline.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Bernard Kerr Hardline


19 Comments

  • 7 0
 BERNARD FOR RAMPAGE!!!!
  • 6 2
 You boys need to turn your eyes or the internet off if you don't want spoilers.
  • 2 1
 Looks way to calm. As good as the hypersmooth feature of the gopro is it doesn´t do justice for this course. Maybe the perspective from a chest mount would have been better. But still great coverage over all. Brage's run was mental and congrates to Bernard.
  • 4 0
 One hell of an event. Stoked for Bernard
  • 4 0
 Brage’s bike was the real winner
  • 3 0
 That camera makes him look very very slow. WHY???
  • 2 0
 Definitely something weird hoing on. Maybe the framerate?
  • 1 0
 Congratulations BK! That fall in the first section bunch of rocks in Friday's practice looked grim, to come back and nail it after that is amazing.
  • 2 0
 swooooooooooooosh! go Bernie
  • 1 0
 he doesn´t even sounds exhausted
Post a Comment



