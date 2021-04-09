Video: Bernat Guardia Previews the New Track That Kicks off the European DH Season

Words: Intense

We can’t think of any better way to christen the all-new Intense Race Track at the 4 Riders Bike Park than having some of the world’s greatest downhill stars racing head to head in the Catalan Cup this weekend.The 4 Riders Bike Park, which is situated one hour north of Barcelona, has been open for just over a year, but it is already becoming well known and respected throughout Europe – so it’s no real surprise to see names like Loic Bruni (TBC), Loris Vergier, Amaury Pierron, Thibaut Daprela, Benoit Coulanges, Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, Ethan Craik and Marine Cabirou on the start list for this race.With very little racing happening at the moment the top riders are desperately looking for any way to get between the tapes and against the clock in preparation for whatever this 2021 race season will throw at them. Want to know what to expect? Take a ride down with ex-World Cup downhiller (and Intense ambassador) Bernat Guardia and 4 Riders bike park trail shaper/builder Adria Cabanas.