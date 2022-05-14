Video: Best of Beer & Trails in Squamish in 'Ale Trails'

May 14, 2022
by Mountain Biking BC  

Howe Sound Brewing

Squamish has been setting the gold standard for craft beer and mountain biking for over 25 years. Both scenes have developed in tandem offering progression, diversity, and most importantly, an experience that keeps you coming back for more.


As A-Frame Brewing founder Jeff Oldenborger states - “beer is... a mechanism through which people can sit and chat and just gather around.” This philosophy holds true to the Squamish craft beer scene. From Howe Sound Brewing’s beginnings as one of BC’s first craft breweries founded in 1996 to the contemporary IPAs and sours pouring at Backcountry Brewing - each of Squamish’s three (soon to be four) breweries complement each other offering a variety of beer that is hard to match.

A-Frame Brewing

This diversity of recreation opportunities abound with world-class rock climbing, hiking, kiteboarding, and river sports - but it’s the mountain biking that truly sets Squamish apart. As an early adopter of the once fringe sport, Squamish locals took to riding moto and trials bike trails on rudimentary mountain bikes that were barely equipped to take on the granite rock slabs and steep rooty hillsides. With the capable mountain bikes of today, the experience is much more inclusive with over 300 trails ranging from Green to Double Black, there’s something for every style and skill level.


We acknowledge that we work, live, and ride on the unceded traditional territories of the Coast Salish Peoples - Skwxwu7mesh (Squamish), Tsleil-Waututh & Musqueam First Nations. This Acknowledgement comes with our support for these nations’ efforts to reclaim and revitalize their territories.

---

'Ale Trails' is a collaboration between Mountain Biking BC and the BC Ale Trail, and produced by adventure filmmakers, Ben Haggar and Mike Gamble / Cold Salt Collective

Special thanks to:
Tourism Squamish, Howe Sound Brewing, Backcountry Brewing, A-Frame Brewing, Dream Wizards, and the Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association (SORCA)

Regions in Article
Squamish

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike
52332 views
9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
45837 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
42907 views
Darren Berrecloth Fractures Vertebrae in Crash
41424 views
Review: 2022 Vitus Sommet 297 AMP - Good Performance, Great Price
39575 views
Final Results from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
34969 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill & Friends in 'Do A Wheelie'
33245 views
21 World Cup Riders' Race Bikes from the British National DH at Fort William
31521 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 It seems to be written to people who are "new to this mountain biking thing."
Even as an advert it's bland (Canadian):

Diversity-check
Acknowledge-check
Collaboration-check
Craft beer- check
  • 1 0
 Canada ,,divoc totality control GR"





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008660
Mobile Version of Website