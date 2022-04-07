close
Video: Best of the Swedish Mountain Bike Scene with Emil Johansson, Zakarias Johansen, Robin Wallner & More in 'Connection'

Apr 7, 2022
by Niklas Wallner  

It’s finally here, Sit back and enjoy CONNECTION 2 THE MOVIE!

Really happy to put this one out for everyone to watch, the sequel to Connection the movie, that is CONNECTION 2 THE MOVIE. For the sequel you will be introduced to some new faces as well as saying goodbye to an era for Swedish cycling.

Created by: Niklas Wallner

Staring: Zakarias Blom Johansen, Simon Johansson, Lukas Skiöld, Ludvig Eriksson, Emil Johansson, Oliver Zwar, Ben Zwar, Robin Wallner, Alma Wiggberg.

CONNECTION 2 World premiere- February 5th 2022.
Robin Wallner catching the sunset

Alma Wiggberg is slowly becoming the face of women freeride scene in Sweden

Mirror mirror on the wall

Oliver & Ben Zwar decided to make Sweden it's home in order to chase the World Cup dream

Simon Johansson getting pitted

Lukas Skiöld in one of the up and coming Slopestyle riders from sweden

Zakarias Johansen at Järvsö bike park

CONNECTION 2 has been a one year project with the goal to capture the Swedish riding


Videos Emil Johansson Robin Wallner Zakarias Johansen


