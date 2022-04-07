Video: Best of the Swedish Mountain Bike Scene with Emil Johansson, Zakarias Johansen, Robin Wallner & More in 'Connection'

It’s finally here, Sit back and enjoy CONNECTION 2 THE MOVIE!
Really happy to put this one out for everyone to watch, the sequel to Connection the movie, that is CONNECTION 2 THE MOVIE. For the sequel you will be introduced to some new faces as well as saying goodbye to an era for Swedish cycling.Created by:
Niklas WallnerStaring:
Zakarias Blom Johansen, Simon Johansson, Lukas Skiöld, Ludvig Eriksson, Emil Johansson, Oliver Zwar, Ben Zwar, Robin Wallner, Alma Wiggberg.
CONNECTION 2 has been a one year project with the goal to capture the Swedish riding
