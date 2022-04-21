Video: Best of the Sea to Sky on eMTBs in 'Carbon Credit Card'

Credits

An Englishman, a Scotsman and 3 Canadians walk into a bar. While this might seem to contain the makings of a joke centred around the monarchy, Brexit, or possibly a sack of potatoes, it does not. We are too wet, muddy, and tired for any of that. We simply want to relax and enjoy a beer. Still, in the throws of the pandemic, we sit on the patio, sheltered from the rain but not the damp cold, stewing in our chamois and water-logged shoes, sipping our brews. Deciding we should probably peel off these soggy layers and get into some dry clothes, we each pull out the most important piece of luggage we have brought on this 4-day journey between Squamish-Whistler-Pemberton. No, not the cameras to document our journey to traverse the Sea-to-Sky on electric mountain bikes. Nor the GPS devices to make sure we don’t miss a single second of logging this trip onto Strava. The most important item we remove from our pockets is a thin piece of plastic that can buy all of the necessary of equipment in a single swipe… a credit card.My personal experience with electric bicycles had then amounted to a fat-tired Franken-bike with an aftermarket engine and thumb throttle that is more akin to a motorbike than a mountain bike. The inspiration came from blending two types of travel that have always interested me yet have very little experience in: road riding and bikepacking. Years ago, I heard stories of friends taking nothing but sandals, a t-shirt, a pair of shorts and their credit cards on weekend adventures from town to town on their road bikes. Bringing only the bare essentials had allowed them to travel light and focus on the journey without distractions. On the other hand, bikepacking is focused on bringing what you need for a backcountry adventure, albeit in a minimalist manner, strapped to your frame, as you dive deep into the mountains on an adventure. I figured why not try a hybrid version, traversing British Columbia’s Sea to Sky corridor using mostly backcountry trails but with the comfortable amenities at the end of each day right at our fingertips. Or at least the fingertips holding the credit card.Our crew comes together a month or so later in Squamish to begin this adventure. Ali Chapple and Hamish Baird (the Englishman and Scotsman respectively) are already taking playful shots at each other within minutes of arriving. The longtime friends and riding partners have somehow taken time out of their work and family lives to join filmer David Peacock and myself on the ride. The team is rounded out by Zach Rampen, who will drive & support along the route. As we are in uncharted territory, having a safety nets is key. Our first day is spent cruising through dank forest trails in Squamish to ease into the trip. We effortlessly pedal up the Legacy Climb Train, a purpose-built trail to access higher elevation trails above Quest University. We top out on Meadow of the Grizzly as the sun is nearly set, taking the opportunity to capture some beautiful riding moments as we snake our way down, losing elevation as quickly as the setting sun. We ride a revamped Pseudo-Tsuga in the fading light, barely making it out before dark. If Day 1 is any indication of how the rest of this trip will play out, we best be prepared for a true adventure.The next morning, we prepare ourselves for a bit of the unknown by riding some more familiar trails around Alice Lake Provincial Park, a veinous network of trails that allows for a quick hit of climbing while also providing the exciting riding opportunities we want before embarking on the traverse portion of the day. We linger a little longer than expected, maybe because the riding is so good, but possibly because the familiar is easier to digest than the unknown. Eventually, we muster up the courage to leave Alice Lake and head towards Brackendale, a small community just outside of Squamish near the confluence of the Squamish and Cheakamus Rivers, where we can connect with the Sea 2 Sky Trail that will take us all the way to Whistler. The S2S Trail is a 180-km multi-use route connecting Squamish to D’Arcy via trail, gravel roads, highways and paved trails. A long-term project that was conceived in the early 90s, much of the route is finished and enjoyed by users of all kinds. As we begin this 55-km section to Whistler, we hope our batteries have enough juice to get us to our destination.As the rain begins to spit from the dark clouds, the four of us weave our way along with railway grades, swooping singletrack, riverbeds and pavement, moving easily through the terrain while also trying to capture the beauty of the corridor we are in. The rain steadily increases but it cannot dampen our spirit for the adventure. Mud sprays in our faces, shoes get soaked as we smash puddles, and hands remain frigid in the cool October air. None of it can remove the smiles from our faces as the day darkens and we get close in on our destination. Battery power is fussed over. Guesses are taken and bets are made as to whether we will make it to Whistler with power to spare. Rolling into our preferred watering hole in Function Junction, Ali and Hamish both have 1km of battery left, a testament to maximizing the amount of riding possible in a day. Will tomorrow provide the same opportunity to stretch out the day to the fullest?The next morning, our crew gathers up our food, snacks, and water supplies to make the 50-km trek between Whistler and Pemberton, with a few planned detours along the way. As we depart mid-morning, the sun shines down on us in stark contrast to the previous days’ ride. The e-bikes help us make quick work of the Valley Trail and Green Lake Loop, which gives us ample time to ride Out There, a technical piece of singletrack where we can test out the limitations of the self-propelled rigs between our legs. Ali and Hamish easily navigate the difficult slabs and awkward moves meant to challenge the best of riders. After a quick lunch at the bottom of the trail, we continue along the S2S Trail, weaving north along Green River, the highlight of which is the newly constructed singletrack called Gord’s Garden which snakes through a prehistoric rockslide. It was named after Gord McKeever, the original project manager for the S2S Trail, who sadly passed away in 2016, never seeing this ‘troublesome’ section of trail that bears his name built. As the setting sun disappears, we roll into the shaded forest before arriving in Pemberton.As we pack up our gear and get ready to return to our starting point, it isn’t long before numbers are being crunched and other ideas are being hatched. Questions begin to get asked and thoughts take shape. Over four days, we raked up almost 140kms of riding, gaining over 3600m of elevation. How much more could be done in a day? What other link-ups are possible? The possibilities seem endless with this trial run, a combination of ease, efficiency, and adventure, now behind us.Historically, creativity breeds innovation, leading to more creativity, continuing the cycle. As e-bikes continue to push the boundaries of what is possible on two wheels, the options expand exponentially, giving way to unique options for adventure. Time to grab a map and get creative.Photos and Words: Bruno LongRiders: Ali Chapple & Hamish BairdCinematographer: David PeacockEditor & Motion Designer: Zach RampenColourist: Dave Tomiak – Elemental PostSound Design: Keith WhiteMusic: From the Day You Were Born – Lost Dog Street Band