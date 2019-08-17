Pinkbike.com
Video: Best Trick Crankworx Whistler 2019
Aug 17, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Best trick returns to Crankworx! As the sun went down on Blackcomb Mountain a select few riders sent their biggest moves under the lights.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Whistler 2019
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
slayerdegnar
(6 mins ago)
Gotta hand it to Rogatkin, he rides more for the fans than himself.
[Reply]
+ 1
scott-townes
(18 mins ago)
The voting was the best part of that highlight reel.
[Reply]
+ 1
meathooker
(26 mins ago)
U S A!!!!
[Reply]
