Video: Best Trick Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 17, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Best trick returns to Crankworx! As the sun went down on Blackcomb Mountain a select few riders sent their biggest moves under the lights.




3 Comments

  • + 1
 Gotta hand it to Rogatkin, he rides more for the fans than himself.
  • + 1
 The voting was the best part of that highlight reel.
  • + 1
 U S A!!!!

