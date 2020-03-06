Pinkbike.com
Video: Best Trick Highlights - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Mar 6, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It was the end of another long day at Crankworx Rotorua but that didn't stop riders from sending it under the lights.
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
LeToux
(1 hours ago)
Best trick 2010 édition!
[Reply]
1
0
JuZwe
(1 hours ago)
Where are all the other riders like Rogatkin???
[Reply]
1
0
YellowFlowers
(43 mins ago)
but at least dawid did a banger
[Reply]
1
0
BenParfitterole
(14 mins ago)
Why have a best trick before the slopestyle comp?!
[Reply]
1
0
dj100procentenduro
(1 hours ago)
cool! well done Dawid!
[Reply]
