Video: Best Trick Highlights - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 6, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It was the end of another long day at Crankworx Rotorua but that didn't stop riders from sending it under the lights.





Regions in Article
Rotorua

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
52768 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
48930 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
47216 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
44020 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37283 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36786 views
Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36709 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
32875 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Best trick 2010 édition!
  • 1 0
 Where are all the other riders like Rogatkin???
  • 1 0
 but at least dawid did a banger
  • 1 0
 Why have a best trick before the slopestyle comp?!
  • 1 0
 cool! well done Dawid!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008169
Mobile Version of Website