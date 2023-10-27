Video: How Posture Affects Your Bike Performance

Words: Ben
When was the last time you thought about your posture and how it affects your riding out on the trails?
In this video, Ben from The Strength Factory
explains how a poor, hunched over desk posture can wreck your riding, meaning you can't breathe freely, or look ahead down the trail. Luckily Ben also has some tips for warm ups, mobility and training to improve your posture and riding.
If you have any questions about the video, then drop them below.
