Video: How Posture Affects Your Bike Performance

Oct 27, 2023
by Ben Plenge  

When was the last time you thought about your posture and how it affects your riding out on the trails?

In this video, Ben from The Strength Factory explains how a poor, hunched over desk posture can wreck your riding, meaning you can't breathe freely, or look ahead down the trail. Luckily Ben also has some tips for warm ups, mobility and training to improve your posture and riding.

If you have any questions about the video, then drop them below.

You can follow The Strength Factory on Instagram @strengthfactory_coach
To receive a weekly email packed full of useable, realistic training advice, then drop your details here: Email signup.

17 Comments
  • 38 0
 Just watched on my phone about how too much screen time is bad for my posture. Apparently, even the solutions are now part of the problem.
  • 24 0
 *affects
sorry, had to do it
  • 2 0
 Don't be. Perhaps your comment will have an effect...
  • 3 0
 @CamRivers: I had to do a presentation about affect vs effect in middle school and it still haunts me to this day. Looks like these comments have effected a change in the caption. Bravo.
  • 1 0
 This ain’t no spelling bee ya nerds!
  • 4 0
 I injured my shoulder (un-bike related) and went to PT for 6 weeks and got a bunch of posture feedback and implementing it on my bike made me feel a lot more controlled, especially my arm position on descents. Also noticed that it opened up my breathing on climbs and kept my heart rate a bit lower.
  • 1 0
 Interesting, what kind of feedback did you get and what changes did you make?
  • 2 0
 Been having neck issues for the first time ever this season - a combination of old whiplash injuries flaring up, sitting with bad posture at my desk job, and mountain biking. This video is just in time. PT has me doing lots of thoracic mobility stuff. Slowly but surely. Think I probably need to take some time off the bike and the desk but neither of those is possible.
  • 1 0
 My former gym trainer and current trainer have me doing a lot of these things. The doll thing with a string, the head up and shoulders not hunched. All things I’ve been told and am trying to implement. My neck issues were much worse until I retired 7 years ago. But I’m suffering from a severe trigger thumb on the left hand and minor trigger fingers as well. Three on the right and two on the left. My fingers warm up and triggering goes away after 15 minutes of morning activities. The thumb doesn’t bend until maybe an hour of riding or working on my bike. Doctor thinks it may be neck related as does my physio. They think the neck issues cause downstream tension in the forearms which causes issues with the hand tendons. CT scan has been ordered and maybe an MRI and neurologist too.
  • 2 0
 I have heard quite a bit of people saying that training your neck with weight in a gym like you would any other muscle does wonders
  • 3 0
 Excellent exercises, will give them a go when I wake up. Poor posture is common and not very attractive.
  • 3 0
 I follow Ben on Insta. Great advice and brill workout tips too. Thanks Ben. Tricky
  • 1 0
 Knows it.
  • 2 0
 Yes this type of stuff should be taught to people more for sure, great content.
  • 1 0
 great video ben, my physio has been drilling all these posture issues into me.
  • 1 0
 Great content that most will likely ignore. Sitting is our generations smoking.
  • 1 0
 An easy way to do this is to think about sticking out your butt.





