Video: Between the Races is a Feature Length MTB Film Featuring Pierron, Brosnan, Fairclough and More

BETWEEN THE RACES

A delve behind the scenes of DownhillEver wondered what goes on outside of the race tape? We followed our elite athletes to their hometowns to find out how they prepare for life on the World Cup Mountain Bike circuit and what they do to stay at the top of the game.This is Between the Races - a DH MTB film.“World Cup Downhill racing is definitely not for the faint-hearted!”- PeatyWith unseen footage and extended athlete sections, ‘Between the Races’ is filmed, edited and produced by Aspect Media - who are no strangers to the elite ranks themselves, having been involved with ‘Deathgrip, the Movie,’ Fest Series and EWS, to name a few.Between the Races shines a light on some of the best riders in the business and what distinguishes them; how they train, where they spend their time off the racetrack and what keeps them hungry for success. We explore how 2018 World Champion Amaury Pierron enjoys his life in the French countryside, how the consistent podium dominator Troy Brosnan keeps his competitive edge down under and where Freeracer Brendan Fairclough mixes his World Cup training with a successful filming career.“For me, they all just really really love riding bikes. Sounds simple but they all still seem to be keeping it fun and want to be doing it. They all train super hard, all have tracks close to home and have a small key group of mates to ride with,” Jacob Gibbins of Aspect media found a correlation between these top racers.Exploring the variation of the athlete’s lifestyles off the track, we step outside of the pits and into the living rooms, home tracks and private lives of the professional racers to try and understand what it takes to make it to the top. In a sport where timing is everything, we slow it down to understand what makes these racers tick.Find out what happens Between the Races…