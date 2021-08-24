What Does It Take To Make It Count?
We follow EWS rider Bex Baraona for a day at her home in Innerleithen, giving you some insight into mental health struggles, training and moving north to a better training ground.
Bex has joined our Fit4Racing program to help her become the rider she deserves. It won't be easy but she has the determination and work ethic to make it happen. We're excited to have her onboard.
