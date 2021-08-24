Video: Bex Baraona on Her EWS Podium - "I Kind of Wish I Was Still Working Towards It"

Aug 24, 2021
by Fit4Racing  

What Does It Take To Make It Count?

We follow EWS rider Bex Baraona for a day at her home in Innerleithen, giving you some insight into mental health struggles, training and moving north to a better training ground.

Bex has joined our Fit4Racing program to help her become the rider she deserves. It won't be easy but she has the determination and work ethic to make it happen. We're excited to have her onboard.

Posted In:
Videos Bex Baraona Enduro Racing Enduro World Series #PBWMN


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Gowaaaan get em, Hope you get a win this year Bex!

