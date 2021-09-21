Video: Bex Baraona Shreds Her Home Trails in Innerleithen, Scotland

Last weekend at the EWS in Finale, Bex won the final stage of the weekend and finished in 3rd place.

Meet Bex Baraona, one of the fastest EWS racers in the world. She also co-founded Gowaan Gals, a program to help inspire other women to ride through events, content, and coaching.The former UK National Champion recently moved to Innerleithen, Scotland, one of the UK's premier riding destinations. It is home to the head EWS office and will play host to the final round of the 2021 EWS season.In this video, Bex discusses the reason for her moves, gives insight into her training regimen, and shreds some new trails on her Ibis Ripmo Carbon.Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Ibis Cycles, POC, Maxxis tires, Bike Yoke, Shimano, Fox, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Wilderness Trail Bikes, Dumonde Tech, Umara, Cush Core, Stages Cycling, Motion Instruments.