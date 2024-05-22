Video: Beyond The Line with Rob Warner, Emily Batty & Eliot Jackson is Back for Season 2

It is great to be back in the studio with Emily and Eliot for ‘Beyond the Line’ on Red Bull TV. We are diving straight back into the action, and I find out the benefits, again, of wearing a speed suit! — Rob Warner

I can’t wait to dive into all the Cross-Country action on ‘Beyond the Line’. This episode, we hear from Martin Vidaurre about his performance and dive into qualifications for the games in Paris. — Emily Batty

We are back for season 2 of ‘Beyond the Line’. This season, we’re bringing you closer to the riders and the action than ever before. The studio has a new look, and new guests in store. — Eliot Jackson

Rob Warner, Emily Batty, and Eliot Jackson return to the studio for Season 2 of "Beyond the Line". This Red Bull TV highlight show delves into the major action from the UCI MTB World Cup, featuring top riders and exclusive insights each episode.Episode one kicks off with a look at Martin Vidaurre’s career and the absence of some big names in Brazil. Vali Höll shares insights on team changes, while Rob Warner explores the impact of speed suits on performance. Additionally, Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney discuss how the drive for Paris qualifications is fuelling high performance and intense competition.Episode release dates: Episode 2: Monday, June 17th, 2024 Episode 3: Monday, July 8th, 2024 Episode 4: Monday, September 9th, 2024 Episode 5: Monday, October 7th, 2024Every episode provides comprehensive coverage of the UCI MTB World Cup, featuring expert insights, exclusive guests, action-packed highlights, and a behind-the-scenes look at the racing.