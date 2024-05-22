Video: Beyond The Line with Rob Warner, Emily Batty & Eliot Jackson is Back for Season 2

May 22, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Rob Warner, Emily Batty, and Eliot Jackson return to the studio for Season 2 of "Beyond the Line". This Red Bull TV highlight show delves into the major action from the UCI MTB World Cup, featuring top riders and exclusive insights each episode.

Episode one kicks off with a look at Martin Vidaurre’s career and the absence of some big names in Brazil. Vali Höll shares insights on team changes, while Rob Warner explores the impact of speed suits on performance. Additionally, Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney discuss how the drive for Paris qualifications is fuelling high performance and intense competition.

Episode release dates:
 Episode 2: Monday, June 17th, 2024
 Episode 3: Monday, July 8th, 2024
 Episode 4: Monday, September 9th, 2024
 Episode 5: Monday, October 7th, 2024

Every episode provides comprehensive coverage of the UCI MTB World Cup, featuring expert insights, exclusive guests, action-packed highlights, and a behind-the-scenes look at the racing.

bigquotesIt is great to be back in the studio with Emily and Eliot for ‘Beyond the Line’ on Red Bull TV. We are diving straight back into the action, and I find out the benefits, again, of wearing a speed suit!Rob Warner

bigquotesI can’t wait to dive into all the Cross-Country action on ‘Beyond the Line’. This episode, we hear from Martin Vidaurre about his performance and dive into qualifications for the games in Paris.Emily Batty

bigquotesWe are back for season 2 of ‘Beyond the Line’. This season, we’re bringing you closer to the riders and the action than ever before. The studio has a new look, and new guests in store.Eliot Jackson


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos World Cup DH Eliot Jackson Emily Batty Rob Warner World Cup XC


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,396 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
111623 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
69667 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
65796 views
Kona Founders Buy Brand Back from Kent Outdoors
59492 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
46649 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
39799 views
Mega Randoms Round 3 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024
31725 views
Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations
31418 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039679
Mobile Version of Website