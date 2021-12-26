close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Beyond What Happens Between the Race Tapes with Tahnee Seagrave

Dec 26, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


After a whirlwind rise from a 12-year old Morzine-based phenom, to a world championship and multiple world cup-winning global superstar, Tahneé Seagrave is one of the most modest gifted riders to have ever graced the mountain bike race tracks of the world. This will not be news to many.

The story of a great racer goes beyond what happens between the tapes though; from ascendancy to the pinnacle of the world cup downhill to successive injuries in a short span of time left Tahneé in need of release from a world that can become all-consuming.

Finding happiness in simplicity and power in her own voice has been key to navigating the journey back towards contentment. Now, in the depth of the off-season, Tahneé looks forward to discovering her future frontiers with a newfound perspective that makes her more motivated, faster, and an overall healthier well-rounded athlete and human.

Posted In:
Videos Wahoo Tahnee Seagrave DH Racing #PBWMN World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
74080 views
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
73787 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
51133 views
Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
44201 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
43039 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
42581 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
41227 views
Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)
39050 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I liked her before but like her even more now. Such an open and honest insight. Smash it in 2022
  • 1 0
 Be true to yourself....I really nice vid....thanks and you go girl

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007653
Mobile Version of Website