Video: Beyond What Happens Between the Race Tapes with Tahnee Seagrave

After a whirlwind rise from a 12-year old Morzine-based phenom, to a world championship and multiple world cup-winning global superstar, Tahneé Seagrave is one of the most modest gifted riders to have ever graced the mountain bike race tracks of the world. This will not be news to many.The story of a great racer goes beyond what happens between the tapes though; from ascendancy to the pinnacle of the world cup downhill to successive injuries in a short span of time left Tahneé in need of release from a world that can become all-consuming.Finding happiness in simplicity and power in her own voice has been key to navigating the journey back towards contentment. Now, in the depth of the off-season, Tahneé looks forward to discovering her future frontiers with a newfound perspective that makes her more motivated, faster, and an overall healthier well-rounded athlete and human.