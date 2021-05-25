Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest

May 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest

by jamessmurthwaite
Comments: 0

Video: Thomas Sandell

Bienvenido Aguado has landed a claimed 100 foot (30.48 metres) front flip at DarkFest in South Africa.

It's claimed to be the longest dirt-to-dirt frontflip in mountain biking history. This record was previously held by Tom Van Steenbergen who landed a claimed 70 foot flip in his 2014 UnReal segment.


bigquotesSo... 30 metres to be exact.... WOO!

It's something I've been waiting for for so long, especially since last Darkfest when we couldn't attempt it because it was too windy. But this time... it was the time.... So I'm the happiest guy on the planet right now!Bienvenido Aguado


bigquotesSo we just had a new world record landed at Darkfest and I couldn't be more stoked for Bienve on his unbelievable feat! We build the biggest jumps in the world and this is why we do it.... so we can all push each other to go as big as possible!Sam Reynolds


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Bienvenido Aguado Darkfest


43 Comments

  • 67 1
 Also new world record for cleanest ever landing of a frontflip to dirt. Amazing.
  • 4 0
 yea front flips usually looks like trash. amazing to actually make it look that smooth.
  • 55 3
 Wow...and we would not have even see it if it was a Fest Series event still...
  • 1 4
 Bienvenido is like Andreau if Andreau grew up as Bienvenido.
  • 1 0
 Fest series would ??.
  • 26 1
 Looks more like an opposite backflip to me?
  • 17 0
 Rather an orthogonal flatspin.
  • 10 0
 I mean it is technically a crankflip as well right?
  • 2 0
 Also a perfect 360
  • 1 0
 I feel like angular momentum is getting short shrift here...
  • 1 0
 @yoobee: Talk nerdy to me
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: more like a 400° in reality
  • 1 0
 @RedBurn: Good point. A vertical 400.
  • 18 1
 I managed two no drinking days last week! woo hoo
  • 13 0
 That's ridiculous - the delay before the rotation starts seems super scary. I've especially impressed by the fact that he continues his run while yelling and looking back at what he just did.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing. Totally expected an eject to bike roll after the landing stick and all the yelling, but he just smoothly keeps jumping while stoked to the nines!! Also @MikeyMT right on the money! He landed that smoother than I land off curbs!
  • 10 0
 And his headtube stayed on!
  • 1 0
 hahahahaha (iykyk)
  • 8 0
 Love how after he tried to say “What the fk!!!” and “What just happened!?” And it came out as “What the Just a Fk, wahhw!”
  • 4 0
 And I was happy that I did a new 10 foot gap jump this week. And an 8 foot drop. Hahaha. This right here really puts it into perspective of what these pros are capable of. I mean I can’t even comprehend this. Usually you watch a video and your like. Ya. That was big. But this is beyond massive
  • 5 0
 absolute bolts
  • 2 0
 What's next? a triple backy? Whos got that one??
  • 2 0
 One of the Nitro Circus crew (a Godfrey brother I think) landed one on a dirt jumper a few years ago, although not over 100ft haha
  • 3 10
flag ridealltheb1kes (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @N-60: resi doesnt count
  • 6 3
 @ridealltheb1kes: does that look like resi ya tool?

youtu.be/mvpMyZCLAIA
  • 3 0
 180
  • 2 0
 The way he bounces with excitement afterwards makes me happy
  • 2 0
 a supreme congrats! brilliance.
  • 2 0
 "Claimed" - they literally have multiple video angles of it?
  • 3 0
 Do you see a tape measure in said footage?
  • 2 0
 Wow
  • 2 0
 That was smooth!!!
  • 2 0
 Nuts...
  • 2 0
 I can do that...
  • 2 0
 dang that looked easy.
  • 1 0
 I'll hold your beer.
  • 1 0
 Insane! Things are getting serious...
  • 2 0
 Schweet!
  • 1 0
 That was so buttery. Amazing!
  • 1 2
 This is amazing, so good to see!
This is not something you want to get wrong?
  • 1 0
 Why not?
  • 1 0
 Mooga-Ooomgawa!
  • 1 0
 Butter

Post a Comment



