Bienvenido Aguado landed a huge 22.4 m long frontflip!

Manuel Simion with no-hander

Jaka Hartman on first big transfer

Flat Out Days 2020 Recap:

One day after the event, a few riders stayed and had some fun on the big line at MTB Trail center Kočevje. Riders: Bienvenido Aguado, Antoine Bizet, Manuel Simion, Jaka Hartman, Primož Tanko and Jošt ŠtruceljFreeride event in Slovenia 2020. On big line (3 jumps) from 15 m to 23 m, here are results:- Best Trick: Bienvenido Aguado- Best Line: Iven Ebener- Best Whip: Iven Ebener- Best Style: Iven Ebener- Flat Out Beast: Jan Perše