Video: Bienvenido Aguado Takes On The Utah Desert
Oct 22, 2022
2 Comments
Tannus develops inserts for every type of rider including the freerider's of Virgin, UT. Watch as Bienvenido Aguado takes his big tricks and timeless style to the desert.
See why Bienve rides inserts at
www.tannus.com
Posted In:
Videos
Tannus Armour
Bienvenido Aguado
Score
Time
3
0
freeridejerk888
(1 hours ago)
Not a good day to release this lol
[Reply]
2
0
nikifor88
(9 mins ago)
I would love to see him again on rampage, he deserves that
[Reply]
