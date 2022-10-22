Video: Bienvenido Aguado Takes On The Utah Desert

Oct 22, 2022
by Tannus Tires  

Tannus develops inserts for every type of rider including the freerider's of Virgin, UT. Watch as Bienvenido Aguado takes his big tricks and timeless style to the desert.

See why Bienve rides inserts at www.tannus.com

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Not a good day to release this lol
  • 2 0
 I would love to see him again on rampage, he deserves that





