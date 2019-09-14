Pinkbike.com
Video: Bienvenido Aguado's Tsunami Front Flip - Nines 2019
Sep 14, 2019
by
Brian Park
This is the first time we've seen someone do a Tsunami front flip on a DH bike, and especially on a jump this big. Wild!
Jackson Goldstone also stomped his first double flip. Congrats Jackson!
Posted In:
Videos
Bienvenido Aguado
Audi Nines 2019
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
marc-c
(1 hours ago)
I once had a teacher who pronounced the ‘t’ in tsunami. This trick would be different if pronounced that way.
[Reply]
1
0
74tenomresc
(40 mins ago)
get the f*ck outta here. jackson is coming for everyone, i'm excited to see the first rampage/world cup/crankworx winner
[Reply]
1
0
WhiteroomGuardian
(55 mins ago)
@ 0:45.....say what?!
[Reply]
