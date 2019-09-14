Video: Bienvenido Aguado's Tsunami Front Flip - Nines 2019

Sep 14, 2019
by Brian Park  

This is the first time we've seen someone do a Tsunami front flip on a DH bike, and especially on a jump this big. Wild!



Jackson Goldstone also stomped his first double flip. Congrats Jackson!

Posted In:
Videos Bienvenido Aguado Audi Nines 2019


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
84731 views
The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019
75881 views
The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays
60635 views
First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum
55988 views
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
55306 views
Final Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019
47273 views
Review: Trickstuff's Powerful & Pricey Maxima Brakes
42945 views
New Tech from Industry Nine, Giro, Supacaz, & Fizik - Eurobike 2019
42326 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I once had a teacher who pronounced the ‘t’ in tsunami. This trick would be different if pronounced that way.
  • 1 0
 get the f*ck outta here. jackson is coming for everyone, i'm excited to see the first rampage/world cup/crankworx winner
  • 1 0
 @ 0:45.....say what?!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014358
Mobile Version of Website