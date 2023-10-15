Watch
Video: Bienvenido Aguado's Wild Rampage Finals POV
Oct 15, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Bienvenido Aguado with one of the wildest GoPro POVs we've ever seen!
Red Bull
Racing and Events
Videos
Bienvenido Aguado
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2023
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,815 articles
Score
Time
11
0
stupendousman
(43 mins ago)
I would like to report a robbery...
1
0
fakiko
(9 mins ago)
As a normal.common citizen and mtbiker we cannot understand that level of riding a bike but we are not alone ,the judges morons ,pumpkin heads also dont understand what they are watching and they also cannot . Our impossibility is because we are not at that level and we will never be despite of riding a bike every week but the impossibility of the judges is because they are experts in nothing , maybe in plant potatoes,and onions or maybe not because this is a usefull thing maybe what they realize is just breath eat and shit and they have two holes to alternate in doing this.They are hidden and anonymous as al the grubbiness must be ,next to and hidden from civilization.
3
0
DJ21111111
(28 mins ago)
no doubt this is up there as the most robbed rider in rampage history
2
0
krawiec
(23 mins ago)
winning run
1
0
endurafrica
(18 mins ago)
He has to control his emotions
