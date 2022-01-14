Video: Big Air with Olivier Cuvet in 'Bliss'

Right before winter hit, Olivier Cuvet headed to the south of France to ride Evo Bike Park, one of his favorite bike parks. The weather was already pretty wet, but the well sculpted lines of the park were still rideable and he took advantage of it to send some massive tricks in front of the lenses of Léo Grosgurin (Video) and Hoshi Yoshida (Photos).
Mixing big hits, tricks and freeride kind of style, this is the environment that embodies the best Olivier’s vision on a bike.
Rider : Olivier Cuvet
Film & Edit : Léo Grosgurin
Photos : Hoshi Yoshida
Special thanks to Sr Suntour
and Evo Bike Park
who made it possible
