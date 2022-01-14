close
Video: Big Air with Olivier Cuvet in 'Bliss'

Jan 14, 2022
by Olivier Cuvet  


Right before winter hit, Olivier Cuvet headed to the south of France to ride Evo Bike Park, one of his favorite bike parks. The weather was already pretty wet, but the well sculpted lines of the park were still rideable and he took advantage of it to send some massive tricks in front of the lenses of Léo Grosgurin (Video) and Hoshi Yoshida (Photos).

Mixing big hits, tricks and freeride kind of style, this is the environment that embodies the best Olivier’s vision on a bike.

Morning stretch before things get too serious

Superman Seat Grab Indian Air is Olivier’s signature and favorite trick, can’t deny it

Sticky dirt for some extra challenge

The flow lines are hard to beat, making table top mandatory on the way down


Rider : Olivier Cuvet
Film & Edit : Léo Grosgurin
Photos : Hoshi Yoshida
Special thanks to Sr Suntour and Evo Bike Park who made it possible

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Hate the song Love the riding!

Post a Comment



