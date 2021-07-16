Video: Big Bike Park Sends in 'Recollection'

In the essence of Recollection, we slow down time to look back and focus on the finer moments.
Dillon Lemarr and Jared Hardy take the Clash and head to Ride Kanuga in Asheville, NC to see what it has to offer.
|The Clash has quickly become one of my all time favorite bikes to ride. From mellow trails, to jumps, to the steeps, the Clash rips it all.—Dillon Lemarr
