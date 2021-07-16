Video: Big Bike Park Sends in 'Recollection'

Jul 16, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


In the essence of Recollection, we slow down time to look back and focus on the finer moments.

Dillon Lemarr and Jared Hardy take the Clash and head to Ride Kanuga in Asheville, NC to see what it has to offer.



RECOLLECTION
The CLASH
Video & Photos: // Jared Hardy // Rider // Dillon Lemarr




bigquotesThe Clash has quickly become one of my all time favorite bikes to ride. From mellow trails, to jumps, to the steeps, the Clash rips it all.Dillon Lemarr







Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal


6 Comments

  • 10 0
 before the last person leaves PB for Vital please switch the lights off.
  • 1 1
 There is a solution to all of this.

If Pinkbike were to use the subscription policy found on say The Guardian newspaper website, everyone, subscribers and non-subscribers, would get exactly the same access to content. The only difference being paying for the subscription removes the ads (which seems like a fair trade) as well as allowing them a chance to support the staff.
  • 2 0
 Thats not a bad idea in theory, but in reality PB has been free to readers for TWENTY YEARS.....getting people to start paying now is going to be a very, very tough sell.
  • 3 0
 I have a recollection of a time before paywalls....
  • 2 0
 I have always wanted to see a review on a clash. But it’s probably hidden behind the paywall.
  • 1 0
 “I firmly believe that this was the best possible way to take Pinkbike to the next level”

Post a Comment



