Video: Big Boosts & Fast Tech in South West Australia

Jun 3, 2022
by Nathan Newell  

Hailing from Perth Western Australia, Jordan Prochyra embarked on a trip down to the South West of the state to the town of Nannup. Jordy had a small role in building these new mountain bike trails for the Three Chillies Design crew.

With the first three rounds of the EWS (Enduro World Series) looming large, he looks well on pace to score some good results!

Riding for Australian based GreyZone Pirate Life Racing on board his Rocky Mountain C90, Jordan's putting GreyZone on the world stage for its first year in the EWS... and in case you're asking... Yes, their title sponsor is a brewery!

CONTENT - Fektor
LOCATION - Nannup, Western Australia | Tank 7 mtb trails

SONG
Panik - Fight Song

Nannup

Videos


