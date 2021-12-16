Video: The Dudes of Hazzard Search for the Slop with Jamie Edmondson

As summer came to an end and winter began to creep in Liam Moynihan and James Shirley took the opportunity to get on the road and do a lap of the UK meeting up with fellow riders and racers to check out their local trails. This is the first of six episodes following the journey to some excellent riding in Scotland, England and Wales with lots of top-class guests in each spot!After a few days at home enjoying different activities we bump into each other and a plan is crafted. The first stop is Dallas in North East Scotland to meet none other than Jamie Edmondson. The past downhill world cup podium man has so much speed on a bike and treated us to some cool trails in the woods.Next it was a few hours south to Ballater where we rode 'Heart Break Ridge' - The wind was strong and cold but the trails were a delight and so was the town itself!Check back next week for a filthy, muddy, rut-fest spectacular in Aberfeldy plus a tickle of the Scottish Borders!Let us know if you have any hot suggestions for where we should go and who to ride with on the next big road trip!