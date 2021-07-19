Pinkbike.com
Video: Big Crashes & Saves from the Italian National DH Championships
Jul 19, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Here is the crash compilation from the 2021 Italian National DH Championships with the best riders challenging each other on the difficult "Back To The Roots" track of the Piazzatorre bikepark.
—
PRB Content Creator
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
DH Racing
National Championships
28 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
glasvagas
(44 mins ago)
Did that last guy just take a dude out by throwing his bike?
[Reply]
1
0
harryhood
(18 mins ago)
I think so
[Reply]
1
0
pk71
(13 mins ago)
Trust me, what it says is worse......... :0
[Reply]
1
0
Canadmos
(10 mins ago)
Looked like a bit of a hissy fit, after he lazily rode over that obvious slippery root and ate it. Did he also throw a rock at his bike?
[Reply]
1
0
Fusilcontrafusil
(2 mins ago)
Someone knows the meaning of "porcodio"?
[Reply]
1
0
JimLad
(1 mins ago)
@Canadmos
: looks like the goggles
[Reply]
8
0
CEOJ
(40 mins ago)
Did that guy pedal his way out of a dead sailor at 0:57?! What other incredible secret techniques are the Italians keeping from us?
[Reply]
1
0
pk71
(15 mins ago)
Italians do it weird but they do it better
[Reply]
1
0
endoplasmicreticulum
(13 mins ago)
Its a common technique in motocross to control your angular momentum. You can also brake to get the opposite effect. Implementing it on a bike is on another level though.
[Reply]
4
1
owl-X
(42 mins ago)
Is everyone in a movie where they’re gonna win the big race to get the girl or save the orphanage or whatever? Cuz these dudes are WAY out of their depth! A few could do with faster rebound on their forks too. I love it!
[Reply]
3
0
le-freerider
(41 mins ago)
Man... this mid-air-pedaling save was wild! Never thought of this being a good idea, but it seems to be...
[Reply]
1
0
danielson-01
(13 mins ago)
Can't tell if this work on a MTB, but this is how it's done in MX (spin the back wheel) to prevent a nose dive and pulling the rear brake in the air to prevent a backflip
[Reply]
1
0
TrevZ
(40 mins ago)
Just me or is there a certain weirdness to a lot of these that you don't really normally see in crashes? Like a lot of slow, slow slow, stop, fall over kinda things?
[Reply]
1
0
ORTOGONAL555
(20 mins ago)
Weird track apparently
[Reply]
2
0
hamncheez
(34 mins ago)
By all accounts Italy has the best DH trails in the world. Why aren't there more World Cup DH riders?
[Reply]
3
0
MarcoM85BG
(16 mins ago)
Honestly, we don't know! ...Maybe competition isn't our priority? F**k it, gimme some spaghetti I live in the best place in the world... Joking
Regards
[Reply]
3
0
nozes
(13 mins ago)
I've raised that question before. I guess like many other countrys,domestic federations and racing clubs don't really help their riders as they should.
[Reply]
1
0
delarscuevas
(13 mins ago)
Sends, Saves and Fails combine. And the best part is: upfront you never know which one it's going to be.
Awesome action, awesome racing, awesome video. Lo adorno!
[Reply]
1
0
Ironchefjon
(27 mins ago)
the french say "allez allez allez".....what do the italians say?
[Reply]
1
0
SeanOg
(18 mins ago)
Die die die I believe!!
[Reply]
1
0
danielson-01
(13 mins ago)
"forza, forza, forza"
[Reply]
3
0
MarcoM85BG
(12 mins ago)
I think I listened something like "PUTTANA LA MADONNA TROIA"... Quite a different meaning
))
[Reply]
2
0
danielson-01
(8 mins ago)
@MarcoM85BG
: haha, yes the last guy had quite some cursing ready for his bike
[Reply]
1
0
trollhunter
(15 mins ago)
Europeans crash differently than us North Americans.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(42 mins ago)
Gnarly track!
[Reply]
3
0
MarcoM85BG
(21 mins ago)
I'm from Bergamo, the Piazzatorre county: I was there on this trial 1 month ago, and I can confirm: it's one of the gnarliest shit I ever did on my bike... Obviously I did the trail at something like 1/4th of the speed of those sic guys in the vid.
[Reply]
1
1
squiffybiker
(36 mins ago)
That guy at 0:34 rolled around as bad as an Italian football player!
[Reply]
2
0
Fusilcontrafusil
(14 mins ago)
Ahaha its coming rome
[Reply]
