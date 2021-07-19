Video: Big Crashes & Saves from the Italian National DH Championships

Jul 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHere is the crash compilation from the 2021 Italian National DH Championships with the best riders challenging each other on the difficult "Back To The Roots" track of the Piazzatorre bikepark.PRB Content Creator


Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos DH Racing National Championships


28 Comments

  • 10 0
 Did that last guy just take a dude out by throwing his bike?
  • 1 0
 I think so
  • 1 0
 Trust me, what it says is worse......... :0
  • 1 0
 Looked like a bit of a hissy fit, after he lazily rode over that obvious slippery root and ate it. Did he also throw a rock at his bike?
  • 1 0
 Someone knows the meaning of "porcodio"?
  • 1 0
 @Canadmos: looks like the goggles
  • 8 0
 Did that guy pedal his way out of a dead sailor at 0:57?! What other incredible secret techniques are the Italians keeping from us?
  • 1 0
 Italians do it weird but they do it betterWink
  • 1 0
 Its a common technique in motocross to control your angular momentum. You can also brake to get the opposite effect. Implementing it on a bike is on another level though.
  • 4 1
 Is everyone in a movie where they’re gonna win the big race to get the girl or save the orphanage or whatever? Cuz these dudes are WAY out of their depth! A few could do with faster rebound on their forks too. I love it!
  • 3 0
 Man... this mid-air-pedaling save was wild! Never thought of this being a good idea, but it seems to be...
  • 1 0
 Can't tell if this work on a MTB, but this is how it's done in MX (spin the back wheel) to prevent a nose dive and pulling the rear brake in the air to prevent a backflip Wink
  • 1 0
 Just me or is there a certain weirdness to a lot of these that you don't really normally see in crashes? Like a lot of slow, slow slow, stop, fall over kinda things?
  • 1 0
 Weird track apparently
  • 2 0
 By all accounts Italy has the best DH trails in the world. Why aren't there more World Cup DH riders?
  • 3 0
 Honestly, we don't know! ...Maybe competition isn't our priority? F**k it, gimme some spaghetti I live in the best place in the world... Joking Wink Regards
  • 3 0
 I've raised that question before. I guess like many other countrys,domestic federations and racing clubs don't really help their riders as they should.
  • 1 0
 Sends, Saves and Fails combine. And the best part is: upfront you never know which one it's going to be.

Awesome action, awesome racing, awesome video. Lo adorno!
  • 1 0
 the french say "allez allez allez".....what do the italians say?
  • 1 0
 Die die die I believe!!
  • 1 0
 "forza, forza, forza"
  • 3 0
 I think I listened something like "PUTTANA LA MADONNA TROIA"... Quite a different meaning Smile ))
  • 2 0
 @MarcoM85BG: haha, yes the last guy had quite some cursing ready for his bike Smile
  • 1 0
 Europeans crash differently than us North Americans.
  • 1 0
 Gnarly track!
  • 3 0
 I'm from Bergamo, the Piazzatorre county: I was there on this trial 1 month ago, and I can confirm: it's one of the gnarliest shit I ever did on my bike... Obviously I did the trail at something like 1/4th of the speed of those sic guys in the vid.
  • 1 1
 That guy at 0:34 rolled around as bad as an Italian football player!
  • 2 0
 Ahaha its coming rome

Post a Comment



