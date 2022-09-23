Video: Big Crashes & Snowy EWS Stages in Episode 7 of 'The Jank Files'

Sep 23, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  

Welcome to MTB Cribs…the team got a new tent, and they’re a tad excited.

Back at it for another round, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team crossed the pond for the final time this season. Their first stop is Crans Montana for Round 7. Switzerland brought a bit of snow, a new progress segment with ALN, and one hell of a crash. Now it’s time to shift from the Alps to the Pyrenees because Loudenvielle is just around the corner.





Andréane Lanthier Nadeau






Rémi Gauvin






Jesse Melamed






Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin Tom Caldwell Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Crans Montana 2022


2 Comments

 Dude is tough. I have a helmet that looked like his, but I woke up in the ER with a concussion, very sore neck and 6 broken ribs.
 TL; DR. Crash at 9:47.





