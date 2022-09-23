Video: Big Crashes & Snowy EWS Stages in Episode 7 of 'The Jank Files'

Welcome to MTB Cribs…the team got a new tent, and they’re a tad excited.
Back at it for another round, the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team crossed the pond for the final time this season. Their first stop is Crans Montana for Round 7. Switzerland brought a bit of snow, a new progress segment with ALN, and one hell of a crash. Now it’s time to shift from the Alps to the Pyrenees because Loudenvielle is just around the corner.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Jesse Melamed
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
/ @SmithOptics
/ K Capital / @CushCore
/ @RideWrap
/ @evocsports
/ Reform
2 Comments