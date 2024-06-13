Video: Big Disc Energy and Setup Insights From the Val di Sole Pits

We ran an article on the new tyre from Maxxis earlier this year.

Being in the Frameworks pits also provided a good opportunity to see how riders fatigue tyres in less obvious ways.

A first podium for Mike Huter.

The Gamux bike, as seen last year.

Not just an armchair engineer. Kirk McDowall means business in more ways than one.

Whether it's dusty or wet, the Italian stop at the World Cup usually involves some creative tyre choices. In the video, I speak to Anxo Perez at Frameworks about the choices between a spike, a cut spike, and the new generation of aggressive tyres that feature open treads which can shed a great deal of mud, such as the Continental Argotal or the yet-to-be-released but heavily rumoured High Roller 3.After reaching the podium last weekend with Mike Huter in the junior male category, Gamux will be looking to build into the future. The team, which has a bike that seems to fit into so many separate niches (gearbox, belt driven, high-pivot, CNC'd, and complete with upside-down forks), certainly isn't afraid to go their own way. However, I also wanted to explore some of the potential limitations of their drivetrain. Not least, mud-shedding, as well as how an electronic gearbox copes with the demands of their racers, who might not have the patience to wait for the perfect shift.Downhill teams are changing, and in recent years, there seem to have been structural changes in nearly every top team to extract more performance out of bike, rider, and organisation. This has included a greater number of technical coaches, dedicated line spotters and race engineers. Norco, however, seems to have gone one further. Not only do they have the other staff members, but they also have Kirk to provide setup guidance at venues and also help provide valuable data and insight for longer-term projects. While we might not ever see the downhill bike race as a production bike, what they learn from it will be featured in the bikes they sell.