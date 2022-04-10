Video: Big Freeride Moves in France

My goal for this short film was to make a video that brings fast downhill riding and big bike trick jumps together, which are both my favourite riding styles. To do so, we picked some of the best locations across the Vosges mountains in France around where I live in order to build all the different trails and features that I had in mind. From old open-air mining sites to steep pinewoods, every single one of them required different topographical settings which results in a great diversity in the final edit.

—Martin Bachmann, athlete

Firwood Slopestyle Course

Abandoned Mining Site

Steep Loamy Pines

More, better. After the 'Spirit of Freeride' project last fall, we worked closely together with the whole team to build and film these unique trails throughout the winter. Several days of digging for just a few seconds on the screen has almost become the norm at this point. All in all, we strived to showcase creativity in freeride MTB through Martin's progressive riding by especially bringing immersive fpv filming into the mix.

—Niels Pernoux, filmmaker