Video: Big Gaps and Fast Lines in Cathrovision Day 1 at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
Aug 29, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Ben Cathro provides more in-depth insight into the best lines as riders take to the track for the first time this week.
Regions in Article
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Park
Posted In:
Videos
Cathrovision
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Champs 2019
World Championships 2019
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Waldon83
(15 mins ago)
Hope Troy is alright after his hard slam! Smashed his hips straight into rocks in a gnarly OTB.
[Reply]
1
0
budabeats
(8 mins ago)
Cathro you legend!!!!
[Reply]
