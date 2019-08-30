Video: Big Gaps and Fast Lines in Cathrovision Day 1 at the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Aug 29, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Ben Cathro provides more in-depth insight into the best lines as riders take to the track for the first time this week.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Hope Troy is alright after his hard slam! Smashed his hips straight into rocks in a gnarly OTB.
  • 1 0
 Cathro you legend!!!!

