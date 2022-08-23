Video: Big Jumps & Insane Riding with Loose Riders at Flat Out Days

Last month we went to Flat Out Days at MTB Center Kocevje in Slovenia and it was a good one. Big jumps, insane riding, good weather, good people, a lot of partying and a lot of beers (shoutout to Green Gold Brewery) made this one a week to remember.
This year the build crew absolutely killed it with an improved big jump line and a brand new whip off line. Everything was running so smooth, which translated into some insanely good riding and endless party trains until dark. Big up, BATT Crew!
Thank you Jan Perse, Monika Mele and the BATT Crew for your hard work and making an epic week happen. And thanks for taking us to JUDAS PRIEST! We are proud to support an event like this.
In this video: The main man Jan Perse, Matic Kokl (LR Slovania, Batt Crew), LR Slovakia's Filip Dian, team riders Adam Semerak, Honza Spika , Jelle Harnisfeger and loads of others.
